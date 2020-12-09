(Bloomberg) -- European equities climbed to the highest level in more than nine months, as investors awaited progress in stimulus talks in both the U.S. and Europe.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up 0.3% at the close, with autos leading the advance. Stocks pared some gains in afternoon trading after U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats “poured cold water” on his offer to set aside some issues in an aid bill and rebuffed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s $916 billion proposal.

Germany’s DAX Index outperformed, additionally lifted by Covestro AG’s advance after the chemicals firm boosted its guidance.

A month ago today, the Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE vaccine breakthrough propelled a rally in the region’s stocks that made November the best month on record. The Stoxx 600 has since plateaued at late-February levels, with the pandemic deadlier than ever in several countries, and persistent hurdles for stimulus talks on both sides of the Atlantic. Yet, the outperformance of cyclical stocks has continued.

“The end of the year is usually favorable to risky assets and this year, however very unusual, is no exception,” Ostrum Asset Management global strategist Axel Botte said. “The outperformance of equity and credit markets appears fueled by the dollar’s fall, which is the distinctive feature of the reflation trade across financial markets.”

Morgan Stanley strategists including Matthew Garman and Graham Secker see “a better year ahead for Europe,” with the region set to reap a relative benefit from reflation and higher bond yields. They expect a strong recovery in European earnings to outweigh any currency headwinds that may follow the euro’s rally against the dollar.

In Europe, Hungary and Poland voiced optimism that a deal to unblock the European Union’s $2.2 trillion budget and stimulus plan is within reach.

Later today, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a last-ditch effort to salvage a post-Brexit trade deal as he meets EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

