(Bloomberg) -- European equities were little changed at the open, heading for the best week in more than two months as a busy earnings week comes to an end and as investors celebrated the cease-fire over trade between the region and the U.S.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up less than 0.1 percent, set for a gain of 1.3 percent, the fourth weekly advance in a row. BP Plc slumped 1.9 percent after agreeing to pay $10.5 billion for most of BHP Billiton Ltd.’s onshore U.S. oil and natural gas assets, including in the prized Permian Basin. RBC Capital Markets said greater potential synergies exist for other buyers in the Permian Basin than for BP.

This week marked the busiest period of the second-quarter earnings reporting season, with giants such as Royal Dutch Shell and Fiat Chrysler publishing results. Eni SpA retreated 0.7 percent after its profit fell short of expectations, with the benefit of rising crude prices offset by weaker refining and chemicals businesses. Traders were encouraged by President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker agreeing to work toward a deal to remove trade barriers.

Banking stocks are the best performers this week, curbing their year-to-date decline. The European Central Bank said Thursday it will stick to its plan to end bond purchases and pledged to keep interest rates unchanged “at least through the summer of 2019.”

