(Bloomberg) -- European stocks rose on Friday and headed for their first weekly gain since the start of the Ukraine war as investors mulled central bank policy decisions and the outlook for economic growth.

The Stoxx 600 Index was up 0.6% by 8:09 a.m. in London after slumping on Thursday following unexpected signals from the European Central Bank about winding down its stimulus sooner than expected. Energy and financial stocks outperformed, while media and technology sectors were among the biggest decliners.

“Headlines, sentiment and technicals are driving equities, which is likely to continue without de-escalation in Ukraine, despite them now pricing a sharp slowdown in both EU earnings and the economy,” Barclays strategist Emmanuel Cau wrote in a note.

Global stocks are wrapping up another volatile week as red-hot inflation and surging commodity prices keep investors on edge about slowing economic growth. The benchmark Stoxx 600 is on course to post its first weekly increase in four, but is still in correction territory as traders swap European equities for U.S. stocks, basic materials and gold following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Bank of America strategists.

Still, the latest data showed the U.K. economy bounced back above its pre-coronavirus level in January, while in Germany, February consumer prices rose in line with economists’ expectations. Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg, said he expected the euro zone economy to grow 3.3% this year, but with “a lot of uncertainty.”

“We have a lot of pent-up demand, households have money to spend and governments want to spend more money,” Schmieding said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “So if and when -- and that’s a big if and when -- the situation regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine becomes clear, the euro zone economy would likely pick up significantly.”

In the latest geopolitical updates, two cities in western Ukraine that were far from the site of fighting to date were hit by airstrikes overnight.

For a daily wrap highlighting the biggest movers among EMEA stocks, click here

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.