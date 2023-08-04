(Bloomberg) -- European stocks extended losses for a fourth day, headed for the worst week in a month after a US jobs report showed stronger-than-expected wage growth and a drop in unemployment.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3% at 1:50 p.m. in London after data showed US employment increased at a solid pace in July while wages rose at a faster-than-expected clip, consistent with sustained labor demand that’s at the root of renewed momentum in the economy.

“This is not the job report we are looking for. This report shows something that was already apparent in the ISM surveys of this week: employment remains robust in the US but while showing a slight decline from last month,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro research at Lombard Odier Asset Management. “In the end, this is not the kind of job report the Fed will be happy with: job creations have normalized, not declined.”

On the European benchmark, oil stocks rose with crude prices while WPP Plc slid after it cut its revenue guidance for the full year citing lower sales in the US from technology clients.

Flutter Entertainment Plc was leading gains in the travel & leisure index after US peer DraftKings Inc. posted a sales beat and it raised its forecast for the year. Credit Agricole SA rose after the regional-bank holders are planning to increase their stake as the company reported a surge in profit for the second-quarter.

Meanwhile in Germany, factory orders unexpectedly jumped the most in three years in June, a sign that Europe’s largest economy is stabilizing.

The start of August has been tumultuous for equity markets as bond yields surged after the US government ramped up its debt issuance to help finance a surge in budget deficits so alarming it prompted Fitch Ratings to cut the government’s AAA credit rating. As a more cyclical market, European stocks are showing more stress than the US, with one-month implied volatility on the Euro Stoxx 50 spiking to its highest level since March.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.