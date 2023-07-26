(Bloomberg) -- European stocks dropped, snapping their longest winning streak since January, as earnings season rolled on and investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later today.

The Stoxx 600 Index fell 0.6% by 10:31 a.m. in London, with the consumer products and services sub-index leading declines, as Europe’s largest company LVMH slumped after results showed further evidence of a slowdown in spending by wealthy US consumers. Meanwhile, retailers as well as travel and leisure stocks outperformed.

LVMH’s results flagged how the sluggish economy had deterred some US shoppers from buying the brand’s high-end clothes and handbags, thus offsetting a rebound in China. Peers Kering SA, Hermes International and Moncler SpA all traded lower.

Read more: France’s CAC 40 Underperforms as LVMH Drags Luxury Stocks Lower

“We expect the earnings season to act as a drag on the market, with companies missing expectations/revising guidance,” said Susana Cruz, an equity research analyst at Liberum.

Meanwhile, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc soared after the company said it will report earnings for the first half of 2023 that are “materially above consensus expectations” as surging demand for flying drives the need for jet engines to be serviced.

“As we get into the heart of the earnings season this week, investors are watching closely as to whether much of the enthusiasm that has driven the recent market rally is justified,” said Max Newman, equity specialist at Atomos.

“While concerns about an earnings recession amid disinflationary forces haven’t yet played out, I think the expansion in valuations into the run-up means that companies really need to convincingly beat expectations to grind higher,” he added. “Anything ‘in-line’ simply won’t be enough in many cases.”

Puma SE was one of the lone bright spots on the consumer products and services sub-index, gaining as the sportswear brand’s second-quarter earnings topped analyst estimates as demand in China rebounded for sneakers and apparel. Elsewhere, GSK Plc raised guidance for the year following a strong start to 2023, as it prepares to sell one of the first vaccines to prevent a common respiratory virus.

