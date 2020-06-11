(Bloomberg) --

European stocks suffered deep losses after the Federal Reserve signaled a long road ahead for an economic rebound, and worries rose over a potential second wave of infections in the U.S.

The Stoxx 600 Index was down 2.7% by 8:15 a.m. London time, with shares in banks, autos and travel stocks leading losses. Among single stocks, Unilever rose 3.1% after the consumer giant scrapped a plan to consolidate into a Netherlands-based entity. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV dropped 5% and PSA Group fell 6% on concerns the automakers will face a longer probe of their merger.

Although European stocks had rallied around 30% to a hit a high at the beginning of June, the recovery has since stalled as investors have taken profits on recent gains for cyclical stocks with defensive sectors such as health, food and beverages and utilities outperforming so far this week. Today marks a fourth straight day of declines for the Stoxx 600.

“You’ve had all the action taken by the central banks and the governments, and the lockdowns are easing as well, so you’ve had a rally in anticipation of things getting better and in the action taken having the desired effect,” Paul Morgan, an investment manager at Barings, said by phone.

