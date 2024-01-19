(Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell, posting their biggest weekly decline in three months, as investors assessed the day’s mixed batch of corporate earnings reports and sought fresh clues on the outlook for interest rates.

The Stoxx 600 Index closed 0.3% lower, with miners and autos declining the most, while tech stocks advanced. The index fell 1.6% this week — its worst showing since mid-October.

Among individual stocks, Swiss automation and electricity supplier ABB Ltd. dropped the most since October after saying the US Congress is reviewing its operations in China. Temenos AG jumped after full-year results exceeded estimates and guidance. German chemicals giant BASF SE erased earlier gains and declined after its preliminary results missed estimates.

Questions over when rate cuts will start remain top-of-mind for traders. Analysts are confident the ECB will successfully judge when to begin easing policy, according to a Bloomberg survey. They predict four quarter-point reductions in borrowing costs this year and see no changes next week, at the central bank’s first meeting of the year.

Stocks in the region are making a negative start to 2024 as sentiment remains cautious due to the uncertainty around central bank monetary policy, with worries that the end-of-2023 rally fueled by rate-cut hopes may have been premature. Geopolitical risks are a further headwind.

“The mood at the beginning of the year is somewhat depressed, but then market declines are not as sharp as one could expect,” said Diego Fernandez, chief investment officer at A&G Banco. “There are still excesses from last year to be purged since expectations of rate cuts had gone too far. We remain cautious on stocks.”

--With assistance from Kit Rees.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.