(Bloomberg) -- European stocks dropped the most in three weeks as investors fretted over the risk of lockdowns as the omicron coronavirus variant continued spreading.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2.3% by 8:06 a.m. in London. Travel shares led the declines, while energy and automakers were also under pressure.

Lockdown risks are rising as U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out stronger measures before Christmas after the nation’s top health advisers urged more restrictions to contain sharply rising coronavirus infections. The Netherlands said Saturday it’s going to a full lockdown until at least Jan. 14. Europe’s biggest countries also are weighing more curbs to fight a surge as well.

European shares have declined from record highs in recent weeks amid investor concerns about Covid-19 hurting the economic recovery and as central banks turn more hawkish.

The omicron variant is likely to have a bigger effect on European stocks than on their U.S. counterparts due to the region’s services-led economies and extended lockdowns, said State Street Global Advisors’ Altaf Kassam.

“We do think that, in the medium to long term, it makes sense still to move risky assets from the U.S. to Europe, as Europe starts to get a bit more of an upswing,” said Kassam, the firm’s EMEA head of investment strategy and research, in a Bloomberg TV interview. “The services-driven European economy does need the uncertainty over the omicron variant to be lifted for it to really take off.”

Novo Nordisk A/S plunged after the company said late Friday that manufacturing snags at a contract supplier will make it unable to meet demand in the U.S. for its blockbuster obesity drug Wegovy.

