(Bloomberg) -- European shares kicked off the new year on a sour note as signs of a manufacturing slowdown in China added to concerns over global economic growth.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.2 percent, with cyclical sectors such as mining and energy leading losses. U.S. equity futures also plunged.

A Chinese manufacturing gauge released Wednesday fell into contraction territory in December, echoing a similar official measure published earlier this week. This adds to fears China’s economic growth is slowing amid a trade conflict with the U.S., putting particular pressure on externally dependent European industries such as resources. Purchasing managers index readings from the euro-zone and U.K. are also due on Wednesday, following a period of disappointing economic data.

“The PMIs data across the board will be scrutinized to see whether the slowdown in growth momentum is continuing,” said Stephane Ekolo, equity strategist at TFS Derivatives in London.

To contact the reporter on this story: Justina Lee in London at jlee1489@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Blaise Robinson at brobinson58@bloomberg.net, Jon Menon

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.