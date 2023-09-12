(Bloomberg) -- European stocks edged lower as investors awaited key US inflation data on Wednesday for clues on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook. Smurfit Kappa Group Plc fell sharply after it agreed to combine with rival packaging company WestRock Co. in an $11.2 billion deal.

The Stoxx 600 Index inched 0.2% lower at the close in London. Defensive sectors including telecoms and healthcare outperformed while as chemicals and tech lagged. Oddo strategists continue to prefer defensive stocks to cyclicals as an economic slowdown is underway. Still, they turned more positive on US stocks over European counterparts.

Among individual stocks, SAP SE was among the biggest laggards in terms of index points, after Oracle Corp. reported a slowdown in cloud sales growth, dimming enthusiasm about the sector. Watches of Switzerland Group Plc rose after it was raised to a buy recommendation at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Meanwhile, OPEC data showed global oil markets face a supply shortfall of more than 3 million barrels a day next quarter — potentially the biggest deficit in more than a decade — as Saudi Arabia extended its production cuts. Oil advanced to a 10-month high in London as global fuel markets continued to tighten.

In the UK, wage growth held at a record high in the three months through July, a sign of persistent inflation that is keeping pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates again.

“Investors will already be looking ahead to tomorrow’s US CPI report and as such may be reticent to deploy capital aggressively at this moment,” said James Athey, investment director at Abrdn.

Over in Germany, investor confidence in the economy improved for a second month, while lingering at a level that will do little to dispel intensifying concerns over the country’s status as Europe’s growth laggard.

For more on equity markets:

Novo’s Lofty Valuation Leaves No Room for Error: Taking Stock

M&A Watch Europe: Hapag-Lloyd, Ithaca Energy, Shell, Renk Group

Saudi Arabia’s IPO Revival Meets Keen Investor Demand: ECM Watch

US Stock Futures Little Changed; Acelyrin, Sight Sciences Fall

You want more news on this market? Click here for a curated First Word channel of actionable news from Bloomberg and select sources. It can be customized to your preferences by clicking into Actions on the toolbar or hitting the HELP key for assistance. To subscribe to a daily list of European analyst rating changes, click here.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.