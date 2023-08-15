(Bloomberg) -- European equities slipped in a day of light trading, as China’s central bank decision to unexpectedly cut a key interest rate failed to reassure markets about the country’s economic outlook, while UK blue-chips underperformed following record UK wage growth.

The Stoxx Europe 600 declined 0.9% in London, closing at its lowest level in over a month, with volumes 33% below the average for the past 30 days. The People’s Bank of China lowered rates to bolster an economy that’s facing fresh risks, stoking concerns about the impact on global growth. The surprise move came shortly before the release of disappointing economic activity data for July.

In the US, data showed retail sales rose in July by more than forecast, highlighting how the resilience of consumers is helping to power the economy forward.

In Europe, real estate and consumer products lagged. Among individual movers, Marks & Spencer Group Plc jumped after raising its outlook, predicting profit growth in 2023 as it gains market share in groceries, clothing and homeware. Jeweler Pandora A/S also gained after boosting its organic revenue forecast for the full year.

“Although policymakers are rightly looking to prevent a meltdown in China, we think the property sector problems are a reflection of a structural downturn which will shape the Chinese economy for years to come,” said Susana Cruz, a strategist at Liberum Capital. “In any case, weakness in the property and consumer sectors in China will have repercussions for European and UK companies.”

The FTSE 100 fell as the pound initially gained after UK wage growth accelerated at the strongest pace on record, underscoring the Bank of England’s concerns that it hasn’t yet broken the wage-price spiral feeding inflation across the economy.

European stocks have given back part of the year’s gains this month as concerns about China’s economic woes, especially in the real estate market, and rates peaking higher than expected take hold. August has also typically been a negative month for the Stoxx 600 over the past decade.

--With assistance from Michael Msika.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.