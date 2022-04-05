(Bloomberg) -- European shares were little changed as energy shares climbed with oil on investor concerns over the prospect of tougher sanctions from the U.S. and Europe against Russia.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was up less than 0.1% by 8:07 a.m. in London.

European stocks have erased the selloff fueled by the war in Ukraine as investors were lured by lower valuations and optimism that economic growth can continue. Still, tighter monetary policy and surging inflation pose risks to the equities rally.

The Derating of Cyclicals Might Have Gone Too Far: Taking Stock

In the latest geopolitical news, the European Union said that work is under way on additional sanctions to penalize Russia for what appear to be war crimes in Ukraine, as it condemned the alleged atrocities committed against civilians. Germany and a few other member states that are dependent on Russian gas have opposed sanctioning the energy sector, as well as its maritime trade and other key industries. EU sanctions require unanimous support.

“Central bank actions and the war stay on top of investors’ minds, with the main question being how rising inflation will affect economic growth and what policy makers will do,” said Nieves Benito, head of fundamental research at Santander Asset Management. “If Germany goes ahead and cuts Russian gas, we could see higher uncertainty and a greater impact in the region.”

The Spanish asset manager has sightly reduced risk and is looking at entering companies with strong fundamentals.

