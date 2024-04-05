(Bloomberg) -- European stocks marked their first weekly decline since January, as investors worried about geopolitical tensions as well as the outlook for interest rates following a hotter-than-expected US jobs report.

The Stoxx 600 Index dropped 0.9% by the close, with nearly all the sectors in the red. The index fell more than 1% this week, snapping its longest winning streak since 2012.

Energy stocks outperformed Friday as oil rose for a fourth day on escalating tensions in the Middle East.

“If oil remains above $90 a barrel then we can expect some negative consequences on both growth and inflation,” said Alexandre Hezez, chief investment officer at Group Richelieu, a Paris-based asset manager. “Once it starts going up, it’s hard to know where it stops.”

News that the US economy added many more jobs than expected in March had little immediate impact on European stocks but added to the growing doubts about Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s monetary strategy.

“Markets are likely to challenge Powell’s narrative and with it, the Fed’s dot plot,” said Amelie Derambure, senior multi-asset portfolio manager at Amundi in Paris. She said that while stock markets had so far coped with rate-cut expectations being tuned down, bullish data could start getting more complicated to absorb.

For Lionel Jardin, a sales trader at Marex in Paris, the pullback marks “an opportunity to have a breather after reaching a peak.” Jardin also noted that disappointing economic data from Germany and France had weighed on sentiment.

Tepid growth is currently backing expectations that the European Central Bank will start cutting rates in June.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.