(Bloomberg) -- European stocks ended higher on Wednesday as tech shares recovered from a rout and tracked a rebound on Wall Street, while investors’ focus turns to the European Central Bank’s two-day policy meeting.

The Stoxx 600 Index rose 1.6%, reversing the previous session’s drop in a broad rally led by sectors including tech, insurance and telecom. The market got a boost in afternoon trading after Bloomberg reported that a number of European Central Bank policy makers have become more confident in their forecasts for the region’s economic recovery.

Shares in LVMH erased gains and turned negative, down 0.1%, after the owner of the Louis Vuitton luxury brand said it’s calling off a proposed $16 billion deal to buy Tiffany & Co., citing delays stemming from a U.S. move to impose tariffs on French goods.

AstraZeneca Plc recovered earlier losses after a report it may resume trials of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine next week. Elsewhere, Banco de Sabadell SA gained 2.1% after the lender was said to mull strategic options amid domestic consolidation in Spain.

The FTSE 250 was down 0.2%, led lower by U.K. pub and leisure stocks, as the government is set to ban all social gatherings of more than six people in order to stem a rising number of coronavirus infections.

A recovery rally in European equities has stalled in September, with the Stoxx 600 Index up less than 1% so far this month after investors sold out of high-flying tech stocks and cyclical sectors such as energy and banks. Roland Kaloyan, head of European equity strategy at Societe Generale SA, said that one of the reasons that the region’s equities have recently been range-bound is due to a strengthening of the euro against the dollar.

“At the beginning of June, we also felt that some kind of good news was already priced in, so we will need to see quite strong numbers to continue to see, in the short-term, a very strong rally,” Roland said by phone, pointing to the region’s PMIs.

