European equities were little changed ahead of the Christmas holiday amid thin trading volumes, with traders weighing risks from the omicron variant.

The Stoxx 600 Index was down less than 0.1% by 8:04 a.m., with regional markets including Germany and Switzerland closed on Christmas Eve.

The FTSE 100 and the U.K. midcap FTSE 250 indexes were both little changed, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged caution during the holidays as he considers whether to tighten pandemic regulations next week. On the positive side, a U.K. government study concluded that omicron appears to be less severe, but more contagious than other Covid strains.

European equities have seen a volatile end to the year as investors have weighed virus restrictions and central banks scaling back support against hopes that an economic recovery won’t be derailed. The benchmark rallied to the highest level in a month yesterday amid optimism that omicron appears less likely to lead to hospitalizations than the delta strain.

“Every now and again you get news of a lockdown, you get news of a new variant, and markets take a swoon,” Alastair George, chief investment strategist at Edison Group, said by phone. “But if you actually assume that that pattern may repeat through 2022, but you’re going to avoid the worst kind of lockdowns - it’s a drag on the economy, yes, but it’s not something that’s going to knock everything off track,” George added.

