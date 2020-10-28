European stocks dropped to a five-month low and U.S. equity futures slumped as rising coronavirus infections and tougher lockdowns added to worries about the economic hit from pandemic.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index sank more than two per cent after German Chancellor Angela Merkel proposed closing bars and restaurants for a month to curb the spread of the virus. The selloff across Europe was broad, with auto and construction shares seeing the steepest declines.

Haven assets, such as Treasuries and the yen, rose. S&P 500 futures sank 1.5 per cent and the VIX Index, a measure of U.S. equity volatility, climbed to the highest level since June.

“We’ve been warning investors over the last few days in particular to maybe pare back a little bit of their strong risk position,” Laura Fitzsimmons, JPMorgan Australia’s executive director of macro sales, said on Bloomberg TV. “As you see the odds start to wane a little bit more for Biden, maybe that continues a bit more. We all remember four years ago when markets were very much surprised.”

Markets in the U.S. and Europe have slumped this week as virus cases surge and American lawmakers fail to agree on an economic aid package before the election next week. Analysts are also warning about increased volatility in markets ahead of the vote, with some saying that a contested election is still a possibility.

In Asia, stocks fared better. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was almost flat on Wednesday, and markets in South Korea and Shanghai posted modest gains. In China, indicators tracked by Bloomberg showed the recovery continued to display mixed signals while remaining broadly steady in October.

Elsewhere, oil retreated back below $38 a barrel in New york after an industry report pointed to a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. crude stockpiles.

Microsoft Corp. slipped in premarket trading. The company’s first-quarter revenue climbed a better-than-projected 12 per cent, strengthened by corporate demand for cloud-computing services to support customers’ remote workers and move more of their business online.

These are some events to watch this week

Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank have monetary policy decisions Thursday, followed by briefings from Governor Kuroda and President Lagarde.

The Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee holds its plenum through Friday, where it’s expected to chart the course for the economy’s development for the next 15 years.

Brexit negotiating teams have started intense daily talks, and these are likely to continue as both sides push to finalize a deal by the middle of November.

The first reading of U.S. third-quarter GDP Thursday is anticipated to be the strongest on record following a record dive in the prior quarter as many businesses were shuttered by the pandemic.

Here are the main moves in markets

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 Index dipped 1.3 per cent as of 9:59 a.m. London time.

Nasdaq 100 Index futures decreased 1 one per cent.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dipped 1.9 per cent.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index jumped 0.5 per cent.

The British pound declined 0.5 per cent to US$1.2974.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2 per cent to 104.22 per dollar.

The Turkish lira weakened 1.3 per cent to 8.2955 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.75 per cent.

Germany’s 10-year yield dipped two basis points to -0.64 per cent.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased two basis points to 0.213 per cent.

New Zealand’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 0.521 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.9 per cent to US$38.02 a barrel.

Gold weakened 0.4 per cent to US$1,899.85 an ounce.

LME aluminum fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,820.50 per metric ton.

Iron ore advanced one per cent to US$114.61 per metric ton.

--With assistance from Michael G. Wilson, Adam Haigh and Greg Ritchie