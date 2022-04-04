Stocks in Europe and U.S. index futures gained as traders weighed the latest developments in the Ukraine war, with peace talks set to resume amid a new push for stiffer sanctions on Russia.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index fluctuated before turning higher, with the healthcare sector outperforming as Roche Holding AG climbed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted a priority review for its COVID-19 drug Roactemra. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 signaled a firm U.S. open.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are set to resume video talks on Monday, after the European Union condemned Russia for atrocities by its military in several Ukrainian towns, saying that the bloc will “as a matter of urgency” work on additional sanctions against Moscow.

Treasuries dipped on the prospect of sharp Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes to fight inflation. WTI crude oil was steady below $100 a barrel as traders weighed threats to demand from China’s COVID outbreak and moves to tap strategic reserves to enhance supply and curb elevated energy costs.

The Treasury yield curve is flashing more warnings that economic growth will slow as the Fed raises rates to tame inflation stoked in part by commodities. The two-year U.S. yield has exceeded the 30-year for the first time since 2007, joining inversions on other parts of the curve. The Fed minutes later this week will shape views on the odds of a half percentage-point rate increase in May and provide key details on how the central bank will shrink its balance sheet.

“It would not be surprising to see yields rise further from here and it is very hard to know where they will land,” Angela Ashton, founder and director of investment consulting firm Evergreen Consultants, wrote in a note. “Markets are volatile and there is every chance they will overshoot.”

New York Fed President John Williams said Saturday a “sequence of steps” can get rates back to more normal levels. Mary Daly, president of the San Francisco Fed, said in an interview published Sunday that rising inflation and a tight labor market strengthen the case for a half-point May hike.

Chinese tech shares in Hong Kong climbed over 4 per cent after Beijing sought to modify a rule that restricts offshore-listed firms from sharing sensitive financial data with foreign regulators. That may allow the U.S. to gain full access to audits, reducing the risk of Chinese firms losing Wall Street listings.

Key events to watch this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia rate decision, Tuesday

Fed Governor Lael Brainard speaks, Tuesday

Federal Reserve minutes, Wednesday

China Caixin composite and services PMI, Wednesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker speaks, Wednesday

St. Louis Fed’s James Bullard, Atlanta Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Chicago Fed’s Charles Evans speak at separate events, Thursday

Reserve Bank of India rate decision, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent as of 10:20 a.m. London time

Futures on the S&P 500 rose 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were unchanged

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.2 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1 per cent to $1.1028

The Japanese yen was little changed at 122.61 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.3687 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3122

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 2.40 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.51 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 1.57 per cent

Commodities