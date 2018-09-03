(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics to get your week started:

Euro-area manufacturers saw order growth slow to the weakest pace in two years after renewed concerns over trade prospects hit confidence

Turkey’s central bank signaled higher interest rates are in the offing after inflation rose more than forecast in August and producer prices surged

The Brexit vote has already cost Britain more than 2 percent of economic output, even before the nation formally exits the European Union, according to analysis by UBS Group AG That came the same day as a report showing U.K. manufacturing growth unexpectedly slowed to the weakest in two years last month as export orders contracted amid a weakening of the global economy

The U.K. government has played down reports Governor Mark Carney is in talks with the Treasury about staying in the role beyond his planned departure date of June next year

Italy’s finance minister Giovanni Tria assured markets that September’s budget would not go off the rails, telling la Repubblica the nation’s yield spread will narrow once details are unveiled. On Friday, Fitch cut its outlook on Italy to negative Meanwhile, the nation could find itself excluded from the heart of euro-area monetary policy once European Central Bank President Mario Draghi’s eight-year term ends in October 2019

India’s world-beating economic growth is running up against some big risks: high oil prices, emerging market stress and policy paralysis

South Africa’s central bank chief has a fight on his hands to protect the central bank’s $50 billion of reserves

