(Bloomberg) -- The staffing crunch that’s triggered transport chaos this summer adds up to a shortage of 1.2 million workers across the European Union, according the World Travel & Tourism Council.

Travel agencies are among businesses most in need of employees, with a 30% shortfall, the WTTC said in a statement Wednesday, citing its latest analysis of the sector. The Air transport and accommodation segments have about one in five positions unfilled.

Airlines and airports have been forced to limit capacity and slash timetables as they struggle to recruit sufficient staff to cope with the rebound in travel demand from the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Almost 1.7 million jobs were lost in the EU’s travel and tourism industry during the crisis.

