A gauge of global equities faltered after its best start to a year in a generation as investors assessed whether the rally has gone too far given the outlook for inflation, growth and earnings. European stocks rose.

The MSCI ACWI Index slipped for the first time in seven days after posting the biggest advance for the first two weeks in data going back to 1988. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes fell at least 0.1 per cent each. The dollar snapped a three-day losing streak. U.S. spot markets were closed for a holiday. Bond yields across Europe climbed.

While inflation in the U.S. appears to have peaked, aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve and other central banks risks pushing the global economy into a recession that could hurt corporate profits. The World Bank last week added to the gloomy outlook, warning of “one of the sharpest slowdowns we have seen in the past five decades.”

“It’s been quite a frantic start to the year so investors may be capitalizing on the opportunity to catch their breath,” Craig Erlam, a senior market analyst at Oanda Europe Ltd., wrote in a note. “The question now is whether earnings season will enhance that new sense of hope or spoil the party before it really gets going. A bad earnings season could undermine hopes of a soft landing that looks more possible now than it has for many months.”

Earnings will be a key catalyst this week as traders assess whether companies were able to navigate headwinds including higher interest rates. The busy period will also be punctuated by corporate earnings, including Wall Street heavyweights Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

Several Fed officials will be speaking this week, providing more clues on their policy priorities. The World Economic Forum’s annual meeting kicks off in Davos, Switzerland, with speakers there including European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and the International Monetary Fund’s Kristalina Georgieva.

Meanwhile, Japanese markets continued to be driven by speculation of a shift in monetary policy, with the Topix index trading lower as the yen’s rebound weighed on exporters.

Investors are on guard for another surprise from the Bank of Japan when it sets policy on Wednesday. The yen strengthened to levels last seen in May and Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond yield pushed above the top of the BOJ’s ceiling for a second day.

Bitcoin slipped below US$21,000 following a rebound over the weekend, when it surged amid optimism that it may have bottomed.

Key events this week:

Earnings this week are scheduled to include: Charles Schwab, Discover Financial, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, Interactive Brokers, Investor AB, Morgan Stanley, Netflix, Procter & Gamble, Prologis, State Street

World Economic Forum’s kicks off in Davos, Monday

U.S. markets closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday

China retail sales, industrial production, GDP, Tuesday

U.S. Empire State manufacturing survey, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams to speak, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

U.S. retail sales, PPI, industrial production, business inventories, MBA mortgage applications, cross-border investment, Wednesday

Bank of Japan rate decision, Wednesday

Federal Reserve releases Beige Book, Wednesday

Fed speakers include Raphael Bostic, Lorie Logan and Patrick Harker, Wednesday

U.S. housing starts, initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed index, Thursday

ECB account of its December policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde on a panel in Davos, Thursday

Fed speakers include Susan Collins and John Williams, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

China loan prime rates, Friday

U.S. existing home sales, Friday

IMF’s Kristalina Georgieva and ECB’s Lagarde speak in Davos, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4 per cent as of 2:22 p.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2 per cent

S&P 500 futures dropped 0.1 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.0821

The Japanese yen fell 0.4 per cent to 128.44 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.4 per cent to 6.7430 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.2201

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3 per cent to US$20,835.06

Ether fell 0.6 per cent to US$1,543.06

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.50 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.41 per cent

Commodities