(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Vietnam and the European Union signed free trade and investment protection agreements today in Hanoi during a ceremony attended by European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The trade pact includes provisions on intellectual property protection and investment liberalization. The trade deal and investment protection agreement still must be approved by the European Parliament and Vietnam’s National Assembly.

To contact the reporter on this story: Nguyen Xuan Quynh in Hanoi at xnguyen20@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: John Boudreau at jboudreau3@bloomberg.net, James Ludden

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.