(Bloomberg) -- The EU may still be waiting for Italy to name its candidate for the post of European Commissioner, but there’s little question that incoming Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who has vowed to lead a gender balanced executive, will get as many women on her team as she wanted. With the U.K. saying it won’t put forward anyone as it intends to lead the bloc by end-October, von der Leyen now has a 11 female and 13 male candidates -- Romania nominated both. Whoever Rome decides to put forward, von der Leyen’s team seems set to have more gender parity than any of her predecessors’.

