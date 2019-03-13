European Union Needs Immigration or It Will Age and Die Off

(Bloomberg) -- There is not a single country in the European Union where the birth rate is enough to prevent the population from shrinking. Eurostat data released this week confirm that an all-but-irreversible demographic decline -- straining the bloc’s welfare systems and damping its growth outlook -- is only getting worse. Without immigrants to replenish its ranks, pay taxes and work, Europe runs the risk of dying off.

