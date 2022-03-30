(Bloomberg) -- European Union officials raided the offices of Gazprom PJSC’s German units as part of a probe into the Russian gas giant’s role in pushing prices up in the continent, according to people familiar with the matter.

Officials visited offices of companies including Gazprom Germania GmbH and Wingas GmbH, which supplies about 20% of the German market, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. The raid comes as Europe steps up its probe on whether anticompetitive behavior helped drive gas prices in the continent to records, the people said.

The European Commission has been closely monitoring the behavior of Gazprom in European energy markets after the company capped additional supplies to the continent last year. Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson told the European Parliament this month that the bloc’s executive arm was in the fact-finding phase of its investigation into possible anti-competitive behavior. The probe started before the war in Ukraine.

The European Commission declined to comment. A spokesman for Gazprom Germania said the company cannot comment on any probes or visits conducted by regulators and authorities, while Wingas didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.