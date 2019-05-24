(Bloomberg) -- What a difference an election cycle makes. It’s been five years since the last European Parliament ballot, and Sunday’s results are likely to reflect how immigration has replaced the economy at the forefront of voters’ minds. Maybe they should be more circumspect, given the global trade slowdown that’s hit the economy and put German manufacturing into its deepest slump in years.

