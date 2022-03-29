(Bloomberg) -- Venture capital firm Atomico is raising $1.35 billion in new funds for investments to pursue bets as Europe’s technology sector surges.

Atomico is raising $750 million for a growth fund and $600 million for a venture fund, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The funds have already held a first close, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for Atomico declined to comment on the funding total.

The London-based firm has invested in prominent startups such as Klarna Bank AB and Stripe Inc. It’s led by Chief Executive Officer Niklas Zennstrom, who co-founded Skype. Atomico raised $820 million for a new fund targeting European startups in 2020.

Europe’s technology sector brought in more than $100 billion of annual investment for the first time last year, a roughly three-fold increase.

