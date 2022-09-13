(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s markets watchdog is seeing signs of strain in energy trading and could put in circuit-breakers if need to calm conditions, according to a spokeswoman.

The European Securities and Markets Authority is “closely monitoring the markets and clearing houses” involved in energy trading, which have seen surging prices and ballooning margin calls as the region braces for a winter without Russian gas supplies.

ESMA is “actively considering whether, besides such supervisory monitoring, any regulatory measures are necessary,” the spokeswoman said in an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg News. “This includes the points of collateral and circuit breakers, amongst others.”

It comes as the European Union drafts a broader plan to cap energy companies’ profits and steps closer to energy rationing in a bid to tame price spikes that have followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The European Commission is working with financial regulators on issues “related to the eligibility of collateral and margins, and possible ways to limit excessive intraday volatility,” according to a draft document.

Several governments across the region have announced multibillion-dollar packages in recent days to support utilities and consumers through the surge in prices. Gas prices are already falling, at least in part because of European action.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.