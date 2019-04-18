(Bloomberg) -- European investment in the wind industry could accelerate to 100 billion euros ($111 billion) in total over the next three years, breaking records along the way.

That injection of capital would translate to an extra 53 gigawatts of wind power capacity being added by 2021, according to research from Brussels-based trade association WindEurope. Europe currently has about 190 gigawatts of wind power installed.

Last year, a record 65 billion euros was raised for the building of wind farms, refinancing, project and company deals as well as money from public markets.

Investment in new onshore wind projects hit 16.4 billion euros in 2018, representing almost 40 percent of all new power investments in Europe. Northern and western Europe accounted for 35 percent of all new financial investment decisions last year, WindEurope said.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jeremy Hodges in London at jhodges17@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Reed Landberg at landberg@bloomberg.net, Andrew Reierson, Jonathan Tirone

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.