(Bloomberg) -- European consumers are hunting for bargains, buying cheaper clothes as inflation crimps the budgets of some households, according to Zalando SE.

Europe’s biggest online clothing retailer said it’s seeing the first cracks in consumer spending as rising expenses lead shoppers to choose entry prices over mid-market clothing. More well-heeled shoppers are still opting for pricier clothes, however.

The company expects revenue and profit will be in the lower part of its 2022 forecast ranges after reporting first-quarter earnings short of analyst expectations on Thursday. The stock fell as much as 4.9%, losing about half its value this year.

Evidence is starting to trickle in that some consumers are struggling to deal with tighter budgets. While many consumer-goods companies in Europe have been able to pass on higher costs to consumers, Heineken NV Chief Executive Officer Dolf van den Brink has pointed to the risk that higher energy bills may lead consumers to pull back on other expenses, such as beer. So far food companies have signaled that the shift to cheaper products has been limited, and brewers are still able to sell more expensive beers.

“Customers are shopping for more seasonal and trend-based items, and, depending on preference, they are veering towards either high-end assortment or shifting from mid-market towards entry prices,” Zalando said.

The company, which sells clothing from brands such as Moschino and The Kooples, had an operating loss of 52 million euros ($55 million) due to discounts and increased fulfillment costs.

The retailer said Thursday it’s adjusting its offering to customers’ changing shopping patterns and expanding its logistics network, with new fulfillment centers being built in Germany, Poland and France.

