(Bloomberg) -- Channel Tunnel express-train operator Eurostar International Ltd. will be run by a woman for the first time since its launch in 1994 after Gwendoline Cazenave was named chief executive officer.

Cazenave, who works at US consultancy Oliver Wyman Inc. but has two decades of rail-industry experience, will succeed Jacques Damas from Oct. 1, Eurostar said in a statement Monday.

Eurostar trains have been running close to full capacity in recent months as travel rebounds from the coronavirus crisis. The scrapping of thousands of flights amid an aviation staffing crisis has also pushed more people onto its services linking London with Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and the south of France.

Prior to two years in management consultancy, Cazenave occupied various roles at French state railway SNCF, which controls Eurostar. Those included director of the high-speed TGV route to western France, director of finance and strategy at the Voyages long-distance arm, and posts at regional unit TER.

Cazenave will also be CEO of Eurostar Group, formed on May 1 following an announced merger of Eurostar with the Thalys rail service between Paris and Brussels. Thalys will be rebranded under the Eurostar banner in a year or so, with its trains running in a red livery as opposed to Eurostar’s blue.

