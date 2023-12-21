(Bloomberg) -- Eurostar canceled several trains Thursday due to an “unexpected” strike by Channel Tunnel workers, disrupting train travel between London and continental Europe ahead of the Christmas weekend.

Trains are unable to travel through the tunnel “until mid-afternoon at earliest,” Eurostar said in a post on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Getlink SE, which operates the tunnel, said in a statement that unions called a strike to demand that the company triple its year-end bonus to workers.

Trade unions rejected an exceptional €1,000 bonus announced by management, Getlink said.

French Transport Minister Clément Beaune called the tunnel blockage “unacceptable” in an X post and asked that a solution be reached “immediately.”

The action prompted the “complete” interruption of Getlink’s services as well as the closing of terminals in France and the UK. The company said it’s working with the unions to find a solution.

(Updates with comment from minister in fifth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.