(Bloomberg) -- Eurostar won’t run direct trains between London and Disneyland Paris from next summer, the company said Tuesday, as it adapts to Brexit and recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Holidaymakers will have to stop at Lille or Paris from next June in order to continue their journeys to the giant theme park.

The rail operator said it needed to “focus on our core routes” as it monitors changes to EU border rules which are expected to affect British travelers to the continent.

Eurostar slashed the number of trains from London to Brussels, Paris and Amsterdam when the pandemic hit and has been gradually rebuilding services since.

However, last week it emerged that Eurostar will not resume services next year from Ashford or Ebbsfleet stations in the English county of Kent.

