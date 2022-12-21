(Bloomberg) -- Eurostar security staff have called off a strike that was due to start Thursday after receiving an improved offer which their union said would boost incomes by nearly 29% for the lowest-paid workers.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers said Mitie Group Plc also offered improved conditions on shift patterns and sick pay. It said that, on average, staff would get a 10% increase including back pay, with lower-paid workers benefiting the most.

Read More: France Faces Wave of Transport Strikes on Christmas Week-End

“These workers have fought hard for an improvement in the offer and succeeded,” said Mick Lynch, the RMT’s general secretary. Mitie didn’t respond to a request for comment.

However, Eurostar services are still canceled on Dec. 26 as a result of a separate strike by RMT members working at Network Rail. The industrial action is also affecting some services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

(Adds final paragraph about Boxing Day strike.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.