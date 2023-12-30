(Bloomberg) -- Eurostar canceled all train services out of London’s St. Pancras International station on Saturday as wind and rain disrupt travel in the UK ahead of New Year’s Eve.

More than 40 services to and from Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam were scrapped due to a flooded tunnel on its high-speed line near London, Eurostar said on its website. It is unclear when services will resume.

Southeastern Rail, which runs domestic services from St. Pancras, said work is underway to remove water from tunnels near Ebbsfleet on England’s southeast coast.

With each train capable of carrying 900 passengers, the cancellations have left thousands stranded with grim weather warnings in place for the weekend. The UK can expect high winds and heavy rain from Storm Gerrit with snow warnings in effect for parts of Scotland, the Met Office said.

The Eurostar cancellations come days after its Paris-to-London service was halted over a strike by Channel Tunnel workers ahead of the Christmas weekend.

