The euro zone’s inflation outlook may have improved enough to justify an immediate slowdown in European Central Bank stimulus, an end to its pandemic emergency bond program in March, and then a return to pre-crisis discipline, according to policy maker Klaas Knot

Manufacturing managers across Southeast Asia reported a heavy blow in August from one of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks, while producers in North Asia continued to enjoy robust output

Business travel as we’ve known it is a thing of the past

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to release an election platform promising massive spending on new initiatives financed by a tax revenue windfall from an expanding economy Meanwhile, a prominent economist criticized Canada’s statistics agency after it revised its economic figures for April and May with little explanation

To understand what Chinese President Xi Jinping envisions in his calls for “common prosperity,” look to the pilot program underway in the wealthy province of Zhejiang

Chile’s central bank shocked investors with the biggest borrowing cost hike in two decades

Vietnam is on the front lines of the battle for global supply chains

The BOJ will keep pumping out stimulus regardless of any shift in political leadership, a former senior executive says, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is reportedly looking to hold an election Oct. 17

Australia’s housing market defied lockdowns in the nation’s two biggest cities to post a 1.5% rise in prices in August

