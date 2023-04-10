(Bloomberg) -- Korean stocks tied to the electric-vehicles’ battery space extended this year’s frenzied rally on Monday, with market watchers citing a slew of positive developments in the sector while cautioning that gains look overdone.

Last week’s better-than-estimated results from battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. and a report that some Chinese firms have cut back production of lithium — a key material — are seen as having sparked renewed interest in the sector. Korean retail investors have already been snapping up stocks ranging from lithium suppliers to battery recyclers, helping the smaller Kosdaq index post a world-beating rally.

“There seems to be a systematic limitation for trading in the Korean markets as there aren’t many sectors other than EVs that are expected to post profit growth this year,” said Yoon Joonwon, a fund manager at DS Asset Management Co., adding however that “the rally seems excessive.”

READ: Korea EV Battery-Materials Stocks Jump After US Guidance on IRA

Large caps like LG Chem Ltd. and SK Innovation Co. each climbed more than 7% on Monday, while shares of cathode-active materials supplier Ecopro BM Co. Ltd. and its parent Ecopro Co. both surged more than 20%, heading for record closing levels. Smaller stocks that some investors see linked to lithium, such as Kum Yang Co. and Enplus Co., also rose.

Meanwhile, shares of steel producer Posco Holdings Inc. jumped more than 10% to their highest since May 2021, with analysts citing expectations for the company’s lithium business to continue to boost its price.

Read: Short Sellers Losing Battle With Day Traders in Korea’s EV Rally

In other sector developments, Tesla Inc. marked down all of its vehicles again in the US after price tweaks throughout the first quarter yielded an incremental sales gain. Separately, the company said it will build a large new battery factory in Shanghai.

--With assistance from Hongcheol Kim.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.