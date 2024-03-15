(Bloomberg) -- Global adoption of electric cars remains strong despite a slowdown in US sales, according to Blink Charging Co. Chief Executive Officer Brendan Jones

“You might see some ebbs and flows,” Jones said during an interview Friday on Bloomberg TV. “There might be some small retractions. But overall, it’s a good bet that EVs are here to stay.”

Demand for EVs has been decelerating in the US. However, they accounted for 8% of the country’s new car sales last year and should reach 13% this year, he said. Blink, which makes and deploys EV chargers, on Thursday reported a 130% jump in annual revenue, hitting $140.6 million for 2023. The company forecasts 2024 revenue of $165 million to $175 million.

