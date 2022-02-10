(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration plans to spend $5 billion over five years to install chargers for electric vehicles, mostly along interstate highways, in an effort to jump-start acceptance of the vehicles.

Another $2.5 billion will be doled out in competitive grants focused on rural and underserved communities, according to a joint announcement by the departments of Transportation and Energy. The money is coming from the bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by Congress in November.

“We are modernizing America’s national highway system for drivers in cities large and small, towns and rural communities, to take advantage of the benefits of driving electric,” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

States will also be required to submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan to a new Joint Office of Energy and Transportation that describes how a state intends to use its share of the funds. Applicants will have to demonstrate compliance with forthcoming guidelines from the Federal Highway Administration.

Texas could expect to receive about $408 million over five years under the plan, the most of any state. California would be second.

Granholm and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg plan to unveil the funding plan in Washington on Thursday.

“A century ago, America ushered in the modern automotive era; now America must lead the electric vehicle revolution,” Buttigieg said.

The announcement comes as President Joe Biden is seeking to remind voters of his legislative victory on infrastructure and pivot away from a string of recent disappointments, including the collapse of voting rights legislation, inflation reaching a 40-year high and Democratic governors beginning to move away from stringent Covid-19 restricts at a faster pace than the federal government.

A multitrillion-dollar social and climate spending package that included additional money for tax credits for electric car buyers was derailed in the evenly split U.S. Senate after Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, said he could not vote for it.

