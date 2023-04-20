(Bloomberg) -- Electric vehicle charging networks look set to face growing scrutiny from European Union antitrust regulators following a study of potential competition bottlenecks, as governments encourage drivers to switch from polluting combustion engines.

Margrethe Vestager, the EU’s antitrust commissioner, said the European Commission will publish on Thursday “an extensive study “into the growing market for EV charging in all EU countries, saying these networks will soon “become vital pieces of infrastructure.”

The report looks at “how infrastructure is being funded, and the stakes for competition enforcement and the protection of incentives to invest,” Vestager said in prepared remarks for a Brussels speech.

The European Parliament and member states last month agreed to roll out electric and hydrogen charging points over the next few years in a bid to help spur the transition away from the combustion engine.

The deal came the same week as a landmark agreement was reached to make sure all new cars sold in the EU are emissions-free by 2035. A lack of charging infrastructure is seen as one of the main factors holding back that transition, with drivers citing a lack of range.

Scrutiny of the sector has already started in Europe. France’s competition authority in February started looking at the industry and plans to issue an opinion in early 2024.

The UK’s watchdog carried out a market study into EV charging after the government committed to ban new sales of petrol and diesel cars from 2030, finding that a lack of choice and availability of charge points could stop people switching to electric cars.

--With assistance from John Ainger.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.