(Bloomberg) -- California Energy Commissioner Patty Monahan said Tuesday that electric vehicle charging networks should be regulated to ensure reliability so drivers are comfortable buying the battery-powered cars essential to meeting the state’s ambitious climate targets.

“I think we need to move to a place where these chargers are regulated,” said Monahan at the BloombergNEF Summit in San Francisco. “In the early market, we were just trying to get these chargers out there and we were trying to encourage as much growth as possible.”

But broken and malfunctioning EV chargers have been the bane of drivers, with one in five saying they’ve been unable to charge their batteries at public charging stations. California is in the process of developing reliability and reporting standards for EV chargers, the first state to do so.

“We’re looking at requiring all network chargers to provide data about how much those charges are being used and the reliability so we can publish it,” said Monahan, the lead commissioner for clean transportation on the powerful five-member California Energy Commission.

That would allow the state to rank EV charging companies, prodding them to improve performance to attract customers. “I can tell you that every legislator who owns an EV has had a bad charging experience,” she said.

Monahan said California will need about 1 million EV chargers for light duty vehicles by 2030 and a little over 2 million by 2035. The state currently has about 94,000 public and privately owned shared chargers.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.