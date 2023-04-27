(Bloomberg) -- A new electric-vehicle trade group, backed by units of BP Plc and Shell Plc, started up Friday in the UK with a goal to double the size of the nation’s charging network this year.

ChargeUK, which includes 18 companies that install chargers, plans to invest £6 billion ($7.5 billion) in new EV infrastructure by 2030, the group said in a statement. This aggregate figure for company investment hasn’t been disclosed previously.

The UK is seeking to install at least 300,000 public EV chargers by the end of the decade, as part of its plan for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century. The nation will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars will from 2030, with charging points needed to match the increased demand.

In 2022, there were about 29,600 public charging points in the UK, according to the government’s EV strategy. Last month, England’s Surrey County Council and EV-infrastructure company Connected Kerb announced plans for a major rollout across southern Britain.

Connected Kerb is part of the new trade group. Others include BP Pulse, Shell Recharge and Osprey Charging Network.

