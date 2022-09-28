(Bloomberg) -- An EV maker and a unit of China’s real estate developer China Vanke Co. will test investors’ appetite for new shares at a rough time when they debut in Hong Kong on Thursday, following IPOs that together raised more than $1.5 billion.

Chinese electric-vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. raised about $800 million after selling shares at the bottom of a marketed range. Onewo Inc., China Vanke’s property management unit, garnered about $739 million, with shares priced at the mid-point of a price interval given in the offering.

Both traded lower in gray-market trading on Wednesday. It’s been a tough year for IPO performance and equity markets in general. Half of the 16 firms that listed in Hong Kong this year following IPOs that raised over $100 million ended their first session below water, with three unchanged and five rising above their listing price, Bloomberg data show.

In Leapmotor’s deal, the portion reserved for individuals was undersubscribed, with about only 16% of the 13.1 million shares in the public offering placed, according to a statement on Wednesday. The tranche for funds was “moderately” oversubscribed, the document reads.

Onewo’s IPO saw slightly better numbers. About 82% of 11.7 million shares offered to the public were placed, with demand from institutional investors topping 3.3 times more than those available, a statement showed.

Their debut happens as equities globally come under pressure after hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers led to a surge in Treasury yields, and a gauge for the US dollar set an all-time high. The Hang Seng Index slumped 3.4% on Wednesday, the most since May, to end at the lowest level in a decade.

Following the Leapmotor and Onewo debuts, investors will be closely monitoring the scheduled Oct. 6 listing of CALB Co., a Chinese battery supplier for electric vehicle makers. The company was poised to price its IPO at the bottom of the marketed range.

