(Bloomberg) -- Electric vehicle maker Next.e.Go NV fell 45% on its first day of trading on the Nasdaq after the completion of a merger with a blank-check company.

Next.e.Go’s shares closed at $1.41 on Friday after the combination of its predecessor company with Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. That followed Athena’s 71% drop Thursday on the NYSE American exchange after the completion of the deal was announced.

The debut coincided with a two-day decline in the S&P 500 of 2.1%.

“When you look at the at markets for the last couple days, it has been less than thrilling,” Ali Vezvaei, chairman of Next.e.Go Mobile SE, said in an interview.

The EV maker, based in Aachen, Germany, currently has a second factory under construction and is planning two others, including one in North America, Vezvaei said.

Athena SPAC Chairman Isabelle Freidheim said the transaction’s reliance on structured products partly explained the debut drop. She said the company is now well capitalized and close to profitability.

“It’s somewhat of an irrational market,” Freidheim said. “It’s transient. I’m confident. Give it enough time.”

