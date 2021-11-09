(Bloomberg) -- Electric truck-maker Rivian Automotive Inc. is guiding potential investors that its initial public offering is likely to price above the top of its marketed range, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Rivian is offering 135 million shares for $72 to $74 each in its listing, which could be the seventh biggest U.S. IPO on record. If the stock prices above the top marketed price of $74 per share, the company would raise more than $10 billion and exceed a fully diluted valuation of more than $70 billion.

That compares with a valuation of $27.6 billion after a $2.65 billion funding round in January, Bloomberg News reported.

No final decision has been made, and details may still change. A representative for Rivian declined to comment.

The offering is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., with more than 20 banks listed on the cover page of its prospectus. Rivian shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol RIVN.

