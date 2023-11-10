(Bloomberg) -- Chinese electric-vehicle maker Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding Ltd. filed for a US initial public offering, laying groundwork for yet another potential listing by billionaire Li Shufu’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group.

Zeekr is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and China International Capital Corp. on the IPO, according to the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The proposed offering price and size of the share sale weren’t disclosed.

Zeekr is poised to be the third or fourth carmaker that Geely takes public in short order. Lotus Technology Inc. also is aiming to complete its merger with a special purpose acquisition company and debut on the Nasdaq before year-end. This would follow Polestar Automotive Holding completing its SPAC deal in June of last year, roughly eight months after Volvo Car AB listed in Stockholm.

Volvo Car and Polestar have underperformed since their debuts, trading down about 30% and 82%, respectively. Polestar announced earlier this week that Volvo Car and Geely Holding would provide additional funding to the company, which cut its forecast for annual vehicle production a second time.

Zeekr may raise less than the over $1 billion that it was targeting previously, Reuters reported this week, citing people familiar with the matter. While the company has steadily increased sales this year, delivering more than 92,000 vehicles in the first 10 months, it warns prospective investors that it can’t assure profitability in the near future.

The Zeekr lineup includes the 001, a five-seat crossover introduced in 2021; the 009, a six-seat van that began deliveries in January; and the X, a compact sport utility vehicle that started sales in June. The brand will launch a premium sedan this month.

