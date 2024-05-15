(Bloomberg) -- Prices of new and used combustion-engine cars could rise because of the UK’s targets for phasing in electric vehicles, according to the head of one of the UK’s largest car dealers.

Vertu Motors Plc Chief Executive Officer Robert Forrester said carmakers may be forced to limit supply of gasoline-powered vehicles to meet the new government mandate that a proportion of the cars automakers sell must be fully electric. This will drive up prices for petrol and diesel cars, he predicted.

“Prices of new internal combustion engine vehicles would go up, and you’d probably get an increase in the price of secondhand petrol and diesel cars that would follow, because people would divert into them,” Forrester said in a phone interview. “If the new car market goes down and there’s less supply into used cars, prices would go up — just like it did post-Covid.”

Last week, the European head of Ford Motor Co. said it could restrict supply of gasoline-powered cars to meet the targets.

While some other countries have opted for incentives to boost flagging EV adoption, the UK will penalize carmakers for not hitting the targets with fines of as much as £15,000 ($18,900) per vehicle. However, companies can avoid the penalties thanks to a trading system that allows them to make up for slow EV sales early on by selling more in future years.

The UK finalized its zero-emission vehicle mandate in September, days after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said his government would ease the transition to EVs by allowing people to keep buying new petrol and diesel cars until 2035, five years later than initially envisioned. The mandate calls for 22% of each manufacturer’s sales this year to be zero-emission. The share requirement ratchets up annually to 80% in 2030.

The CEO of Vertu, which owns Bristol Street Motors, warned that the mandate could damage the entire UK car industry. “There are implications of these targets and one of them would be potentially lower UK automotive production levels which could undermine the whole automotive sector of the UK,” he said.

