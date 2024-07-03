(Bloomberg) -- A wing of an EVA Air Boeing Co. 777 was damaged Wednesday after the Taipei-bound plane collided with a light pole while taxing to the runway at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam’s transport ministry publication reported.

No passenger injuries were reported, it said. The plane was scheduled to depart at 4:34 p.m.

A representative of EVA Air’s Ho Chi Minh City office wasn’t immediately available for comment.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.