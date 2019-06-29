(Bloomberg) -- Eva Airways Corp. flight attendants are expected to end a 10-day strike on Saturday, their union said after results from a vote showed a majority of the employees agreed on a proposal offered by the carrier on Friday.

Representatives will sign a collective agreement with the company later Saturday to officially end the strike if the carrier strictly complies with the proposal, the union said in a televised press conference.

The action started on June 20 and involves more than 2,300 workers, impacting the airline’s operations. Cancellations of 392 flights between June 20 and June 28 caused revenue losses of NT$1.75 billion ($56 million) , the company said late Friday in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange.

Eva Airways hasn’t updated its July flight information, which showed there would be over 700 flights canceled between July 1 to July 12, according to company’s website.

The strike is the second impacting an airline in Taiwan this year. Staff of China Airlines Ltd., Taiwan’s largest carrier, took action in February, stopping work for seven days. Pilots reached a deal with China Airlines on compensation that was estimated to add about NT$114 million to the company’s annual costs.

