(Bloomberg) -- An evacuation order was issued for parts of Canada’s Nova Scotia province as heavy rainfall puts a dam at risk of overflowing.

Residents living near the St. Croix river system have been ordered to leave with a dam in the area close to breaching, according to social media posts from the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office.

A rainstorm caused flooding and road closures in the eastern part of Nova Scotia, with more in the forecast. Evacuation centers have been set up in two community centers nearby, the provincial agency said.

The floods come as Canada has been contending with its worst wildfire season on record. High temperatures and drought elsewhere in the country have turned vast forests into kindling, sending blankets of smoke across North America and even further afield.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.