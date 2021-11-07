(Bloomberg) -- Columbia University and Cornell University are ordering sections of their campuses evacuated amid reports of bomb threats.

Cornell told students and others to avoid its central campus area and law school. The school is located in Ithaca, New York.

A student newspaper at Columbia University in Manhattan reported evacuations had been ordered of multiple buildings. There were reports on twitter of threats of explosives being placed on campus and threats against any law enforcement presence.

Yale University was the subject of a bomb threat on Friday.

